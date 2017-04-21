Canada
Police, Search and Rescue hope Project Lifesaver finds vulnerable people faster

WATCH: People with Alzheimer’s, dementia or other cognitive disorders like autism can often go missing and a local fundraiser is hoping to help with the problem. Jacqueline Wilson reports.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) and Search and Rescue (SSAR) have a new plan to help find vulnerable missing persons faster, but they need help from the public to get it started. It’s called Project Lifesaver.

“Since 2014 approximately one-third of searches that Saskatoon Search and Rescue have been called out for have involved subjects living with Alzheimer’s, dementia or autism,” SSAR member Kent Orosz said.

SSAR was called out 17 times in 2016 and already four times this year. Unfortunately, one of those instances ended in tragedy.

SSAR is partnering with SPS to raise $20,000 to kick-start Project Lifesaver, a program where families can register a loved one and receive a radio transmitting bracelet.

Donations will be used to provide equipment and training needed to get the project up and running, as well as subsidize the $350 bracelet cost for low income families.

“If they go missing, police or search and rescue groups can log into a database to find the specific frequency of that bracelet and tune into that frequency with specialized receivers,” Orosz added.

Officers plan on putting one of the receivers in the police airplane to assist ground search and rescue.

“The frequency we will get from Project Lifesaver means we’re going to have a range that encapsulates the entire city,” air support unit Sgt. Wade Bourassa said.

According to Project Lifesaver International recovery times average 30 minutes with the bracelet, that’s 95 per cent less time than standard operations.

The SPS Foundation will be raising money for the project at this summer’s SPS half marathon.

