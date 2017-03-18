Canada
March 18, 2017 5:51 pm
Updated: March 18, 2017 6:05 pm

Body of missing senior Kay Braget found by Saskatoon police

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police have discovered the body of Kay Braget, 89, who was reported missing in Saskatoon earlier this week.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says they have located the body of Kay Braget.

Early Saturday afternoon, several citizens reported the missing woman’s car on a partially-constructed roadway northeast of the Evergreen neighbourhood.

The police dog unit discovered Braget deceased a short distance from her vehicle.

SPS officials said foul play is not suspected but the investigation is ongoing.

Braget, 89, was reported missing after she was last seen on Thursday. Police said she appeared to be showing the early signs of dementia and family were concerned for her welfare.

