Alberta quadruplets celebrate 1st birthday with adorable cake smash video

A young Alberta family — that grew from just two to six last May with the arrival of identical quadruplets — celebrated a big milestone this weekend.

Bethani and Tim Webb helped their four daughters — Abigail, Emily, Grace and McKayla — mark their first birthdays.

In a video posted on the Webb Quadruplets Facebook page, the girls pose for a photo shoot in matching onesies and different coloured bow headbands while figuring out what to do with four different birthday cakes set in front of each of them.

Gradually, the little girls start sticking their hands in the icing and tasting it. Some of them seem more interested in the balloons in the background.

The babies take bottle breaks during the video shoot and friends and family offer running commentary.

“Grace is getting hers… she’s the one getting dirty. McKayla doesn’t want to get too dirty… she’s the one that’s usually all over the place.”

Grace, who donned a red bow for the occasion, dives right into the action, lying on her stomach and getting a face full of cake and colour-coordinated red icing.

“Abby is 15.8, Emily is almost 18 lbs, Grace and McKayla are 17,” mom Bethani is heard saying when asked how big the girls are now.

As expected, the video ends with quite a happy mess.

Tim and Bethani married in June 2015 and welcomed their girls last May via C-section.

Naturally conceived quadruplets are extremely rare.

The family now lives in Hythe, Alta. where the community has rallied together to support them.

Volunteers visit every week to help care for the babies and a local fundraiser helped the Webbs purchase a van to accommodate their growing family.

They still receive random generous donations from all over the world. Once, a clerk at their grocery store notified them that someone from Costa Rica had called to cover the cost of seven boxes of diapers for the family.