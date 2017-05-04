Video of Edmonton puppy cake smash goes viral

What was meant to be a cute way to celebrate 110 years of the Edmonton Humane Society has turned into an internet sensation.

Over the weekend, the humane society celebrated its birthday with a puppy cake smash. Four pups were delighted with the animal-friendly cake, walking and leaping all over the tasty treat.

Video of the cake smash has since gone viral, being shared across North America.

Each year, the Edmonton Humane Society takes in thousands of neglected and abused animals. The organization offers a wealth of programs, including doggy daycare, training and behaviour classes and other animal protection services.

The cake smash wasn’t the only part of the celebration — it was also meant as a way to get more people involved in the work done by the Edmonton Humane Society.

Even more cause for celebration, all four pups in the cake-smash video were successfully adopted.