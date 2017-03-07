By the numbers: Alberta couple on what it takes to raise identical quadruplets

Tim and Bethani Webb consider themselves lottery winners. Last May, the northern Alberta couple welcomed identical quadruplets into the world; an opportunity akin to winning the jackpot.

READ MORE: 1 in 67 million: Naturally conceived identical quadruplets born to Alberta couple

There are no multiples on either side of the family and the couple conceived naturally.

The girls are now nine months old — teething, giggling and keeping their parents, grandmother and a whole host of volunteers hopping every day.

Global News visited their home five hours north of Edmonton in Hythe, Alta. to get a glimpse into a day in their life.

30 diapers a day

At nine months old, the quadruplets are going through even more diapers than usual. On an average day, Bethani says they use between 25 and 30 diapers — the equivalent of a small package of disposable diapers. She and her mother-in-law Deme handle most of the dirty ones because Tim gags simply at the smell!

READ MORE: 1 in 67 million: Alberta couple wins baby lottery with identical quadruplets

1 tin of formula every 1.5 days

The girls drink a 900-gram tin of formula in a day-and-a-half. Now that they’re older they’re also eating solid food. Some of the solids they’ve tried so far include sweet potato, bananas, squash, carrots, peas and apples.

10 loads of laundry per week

Any parent knows newborns and toddlers are skilled at getting their sleepers and outfits dirty. Between baby and adult clothes, face cloths, towels and blankets, the Webbs load their washing machine about 10 times a week.

READ MORE: Parents of twins and triplets face unique back-to-school dilemma

$50,000 raised at community fundraiser

The community of Hythe, Alta. has rallied together to support the Webb family. Volunteers visit every week to help care for the babies and a local fundraiser helped the Webbs purchase a van to accommodate their growing family.

They still receive random generous donations from all over the world. Just a few weeks ago, a clerk at their grocery store notified them that someone from Costa Rica had called to cover the cost of seven boxes of diapers for the family.

READ MORE: Moncton Multiples providing ‘immeasurable’ help to new parents of twins, triplets

“A big thank you because now, instead of buying diapers, I can put that money towards pablum,” Tim said with a smile. “So you’re essentially helping the girls grow.

“A big thank you and that goes for the community too. A big thank you. We couldn’t do it without.”