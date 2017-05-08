‘Wonder Woman’ final trailer is here: Watch Diana Prince grow up

The final trailer for the upcoming DC movie, Wonder Woman, debuted during the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday night.

The new trailer, which made its world premiere just after the Wonder Woman star, Gal Gadot, took the stage at the awards show, shows a young Diana Prince, being warned by her mother to “be careful of mankind. They do not deserve you.”

The new footage features Gadot plunging down to save Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor and many other action-packed fight scenes.

The teaser also shows a young Diana as she tries to bargain with her guardian over which weapons she should be allowed to have.

Wonder Woman also stars Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis, Saïd Taghmaoui, Ewen Bremner, and David Thewlis.

Director Zack Snyder introduced Gadot to the DC Universe in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and returns as a producer.

Gadot initially teased a new surprise for Wonder Woman on her Twitter account Saturday afternoon.

Many fans took to Twitter to discuss the new trailer after it was revealed at the awards show.

WONDER WOMAN LAST TRAILER LEAVE ME SHOOK I CANT WAITTTTTTTTT HOLY SHOOOOOT — ˗ˏˋstefan salvatore (@laheyswift) May 8, 2017

THE FINAL WONDER WOMAN TRAILER IS AMAZING OUTSTANDING BEAUTIFUL EXCELLENT MAGNIFICENT STUNN — ㅤ (@dunnomaybeyou) May 8, 2017

This is also looking like one of the best origin stories in the history of comic book films. pic.twitter.com/ASaG8fPPSR — Bernard Oliver (@boliver36) May 8, 2017

Wasn't going to watch the trailer but I caved and it was a perfect tease. Didn't show too much. Let's go ! Less than 20 days !! #WonderWoman — Daniel Eliesen (@Daniel_Eliesen) May 8, 2017

Wonder Woman is about to be the best movie of 2017 I hope🙏 (Last Jedi Excluded) — Jeff Hicks (@jeffreyhicks51) May 8, 2017

Wonder Woman hits theatres on June 2.

Watch the trailer in the video above.