‘I did it’: Police investigating Reddit post describing Ontario woman’s murder

Police say an Ontario man wanted on a Canada-wide second-degree murder warrant in the killing of his girlfriend has fled to the U.S. and they are investigating a Reddit post purporting to show the murder suspect confessing to the crime.

Waterloo Regional Police responded to a 911 call at 38 Country Hill Drive around 3 a.m. April 28 in Kitchener, Ont., where they found 22-year-old Melinda Vasilije suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene and police described the attack as targeted.

Investigators focused their attention on Vasilije’s boyfriend, 24-year-old Ager Hasan of Hamilton, as the lead suspect in her death and said the two had been involved in a relationship for about a year.

With the help of Hamilton police, investigators spoke to associates of Hasan and determined he had fled the area in a black 2016 Honda HR-V with Ontario licence plate BPKT509.

Police immediately connected with American law enforcement agencies, the Canada Border Services Agency and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. It was then determined Hasan had crossed the border undeterred at around 5:45 a.m.

“We believe that Ager Hasan is responsible for the death of Melinda Vasilije and as such there is a Canada-wide warrant issued for his arrest for one count of second-degree murder and three counts of breach of recognizance,” Insp. Mike Haffner said.

“The breach of recognizance charges stem from an April 3, 2017 incident at Ms. Vasilije’s residence, where he allegedly committed a break-and-enter and two counts of assault.”

Police said that although Vasilije was not a victim of the assault on April 3, it was a “domestic-related incident” and Hasan was arrested that night and later released from custody. He was then restricted from entering Kitchener or having any contact with Vasilije, according to police.

READ MORE: ‘Dangerous’ suspect wanted on Canada-wide murder warrant in Ontario kidnapping, stabbing

At around 10 a.m. April 28, State Police in Erie County, Pennsylvania said they observed Hasan on surveillance footage in a Walmart parking lot steal a Pennsylvania licence plate and affix it to his car in place of his Ontario plate.

“We are continuing to liaise with our U.S. counterparts to locate Mr. Hasan,” Haffner said.

“The families involved in this investigation have been very cooperative with Waterloo Regional Police Service, and are encouraging Ager Hasan to turn himself in to a police station.”

Haffner added that once Hasan is located and taken into custody, police and the Crown attorney’s office would initiate the extradition process to return Hasan to Ontario to face the charges against him and “provide some closure to the family of Melinda Vasilije.”

Looking for Ager Mohsin Hasan, 24, in relation to suspicious death investigation of Kitchener woman, 22. He was last seen in this vehicle. pic.twitter.com/H04kJ2G1n3 — Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) April 28, 2017

In a surprising turn of events, an online Reddit post emerged providing what appears to be a detailed description of Vasilije’s death. The post was purported to be written by Hasan.

“I understand the early judgements made by society, distancing myself makes it seem like I am trying to escape a crime. I’m not. I’m only trying to give myself some space and fully take in what happened before I turn myself in,” the post read.

“The fact is no one is more destroyed than I am. She was more than a girlfriend, a soon to be fiance, she was my everything. What happened that night was nothing but tragic.”

The post said the relationship between the suspect and the victim had been the first serious one for them both. It said they had travelled the world together, their families had met and they had been talking seriously about getting married and having children.

READ MORE: Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Mississauga woman

“Melinda and I got into an argument via text and our relationship ended. I went to her apartment that day, to try and talk,” the post read, appearing to refer to the April 3 domestic incident described by police.

“Upon arrival I was confronted by Anna’s brother and her boyfriend. A physical altercation [took] place and the police were involved. At this stage I knew if we were to patch things up it would be rough. We didn’t see each other for a few weeks.”

The post said the two began texting again later last month and agreed to see each other and talk, where they made up after they “cuddled, kissed and talked about everything.”

“As I’m getting ready to leave she asks me if I had done anything with any other girls while we were on break or anytime we were on break. I told her we needed to be honest and said yes and told her about it,” the post stated.

“She started freaking out. Wouldn’t say a word and just kept slapping me with tears in her eyes. Slaps turned into hits. I told her I was sorry but if she didn’t stop I’d do something back. She didn’t stop. I then stupidly pushed her, harder than I expected. She fell against the sink.”

The author of the post claimed it was the “first time” they had ever done something physically “violent” to the victim, adding he had apologized but she then told him to leave.

“I began saying sorry even more and asked if I could get a hug. She was still crying. I go up to her to try and give her a hug, almost out no where she grabs a knife by the sink. Initially I thought was just going to hold it to try and tell me to leave. She doesn’t. She comes at me in full force, aiming towards my face,” the post read.

“I tell her to stop. She doesn’t, I tried grabbing the knife but ended up cutting my hands. After a few cuts I lost it. I freaked out, I was scared and in a state of shock. Never in a hundred years did I think she would use a knife against me. Out of shock and fear I grab one. I hit her with it, almost blindly. A few times. I didn’t know what happened. I was confused, shocked and scared.”

The poster said they didn’t intend for the incident to happen and left thinking “she just passed out.”

READ MORE: Suspect arrested in Kitchener homicide

“Then I looked at the blood, and started freaking out and just ran. I didn’t [know] for sure she had died until the next day,” he said.

“I honestly had no intentions of ever doing that to her, I was protecting myself.”

The poster referred to always keeping a passport in his car and claims to have driven directly to the U.S. to “get away for a few days before turning myself in or killing myself.”

“I’m in the United States with $200, no clean clothes, nothing. I didn’t intend on any of it,” the post read.

“It was out of fear and protecting myself alongside shock. I’m sorry, to everyone. Especially Melinda’s family. I know it will not will be accepted but know I didn’t mean anything bad to happened that night when I went there. Rest in peace my beautiful. I hope you forgive me in the after life.”

The post also included screenshots of a text message conversation purported to be between the two and photos of them as a couple.

Waterloo Regional Police said in a statement they are aware of the Reddit post and it is currently “being evaluated by investigators.”

“That said, information like this is potential evidence and, as such, needs to be authenticated and verified,” spokeswoman Cherri Greeno said in an emailed statement.

“We don’t want to jeopardize that process and cannot comment any further on evidence. We would continue to encourage Mr. Hasan to turn himself in to U.S. authorities.”

READ MORE: Kitchener man charged with 1st-degree murder in death of woman found in river

Police have not formally connected the Reddit post to the investigation into Vasilije’s death and Global News has not been able to verify the authenticity of the post.

Authorities in the U.S. have not reported any sightings of Hasan since April 28 at 10 a.m., when he is alleged to have changed the licence plate on his car in the Walmart parking lot.

The investigation continues and police said numerous individuals have been interviewed, canvasses completed and the collection of evidence has ended at Vasilije’s apartment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-653-7700 ext. 8666 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

With files from Mark Carcasole

Read the full Reddit post:

Read the alleged text conversation: