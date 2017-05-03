Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Mississauga woman

Peel Regional Police have charged a 64-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 43-year-old woman who was found outside of her home in Mississauga.

Police were called to a Westmount Avenue house, near Cawthra Road and Lakeshore Road East, on March 20 around 9:15 a.m. when officers located the body of Cheryl McVarish in the driveway of her home.

Investigators said the victim was initially reported missing on March 13 in the same area of the city.

Police have not released the exact cause of death as the coroner’s investigation is still ongoing. However, they did say that blunt force trauma was confirmed as “one of the contributing factors.”

The accused, identified as Gil Dasilva, was arrested on Tuesday without incident at his residence in Mississauga and charged with second-degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with further information relating to this investigation is asked to call the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.