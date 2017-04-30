Crime
Edmonton man charged with deadly 2014 shooting outside Grande Prairie bar

RCMP say 28-year-old John Rock of Edmonton was shot and killed out a pub in Grande Prairie Wednesday, October 1, 2014.

Credit: 2Day FM Grande Prairie
A 35-year-old Edmonton man has been charged in the 2014 shooting death of a man outside a bar in Grande Prairie, Alta.

On Sunday, the RCMP said Nicholas Richard Harris has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 28-year-old John William Rock of Edmonton.

Rock was shot outside the Canadian Brewhouse in Grande Prairie in the early morning hours of Oct. 1, 2014.

According to Rock’s obituary, he was a husband and had a daughter.

Harris remains in custody and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on May 15 in Grande Prairie Provincial Court.

Mounties said he is also charged with possession of a restricted firearm, possession of a restricted firearm without holding a subsisting licence and possession of a restricted firearm while prohibited from doing so.

