Sentencing begins for Samuel Alec, drunk driver who hit, killed 2 cyclists near Pemberton

It is expected to be an emotional day in B.C. Supreme Court as the drunk driver who killed two cyclists and the passenger in the car he was driving learns his fate.

Samuel Alec is expected to be sentenced.

In May 2015, his vehicle went off the road, hitting and killing two cyclists out for a weekend ride near Pemberton. They were members of the Whistler Cycling club and have been identified as Kelly Blunden, 53, and Ross Chafe, 50.

The passenger in Alec’s vehicle, Paul Maurice Pierre, Jr., 52, of the Lil’wat Nation, was also killed.

Alec has been charged with three counts of criminal negligence causing death, three counts of impaired driving causing death, three counts of driving with a blood alcohol content over .08, and one count of failing to remain at the scene of the accident.

In March, Alec’s mother told the court her youngest son developed behavioural problems and got into fights early in his life, after being estranged from his parents, who were dealing with their own alcohol addictions.

Alec was introduced to alcohol at the age of 10, had trouble in school and witnessed violence in his home.

His mother said she was not a good parent and had a hard time showing love to her son — a consequence of her upbringing at a residential school in Mission, where she was sexually abused and beaten.

“I learned my parenting skills there,” she said. “It took me years to learn how to be a good parent.”

Alec’s defence lawyer, Paul McMurray, said his client’s scars and demons, fueled by alcohol abuse, got the better of him for many years as the result of his experience as a young man growing up in the Lillooet area.

“It is important for the court to consider the level of moral blame-worthiness that you assign to [Alec],” McMurray said, adding Alec did not come from a privileged background.

“Everyone should know better than to drink and drive, but those with privilege should know better than those without,” McMurray said, prompting gasps from family and friends of the victims in the gallery.

McMurray said the court has to take into account where Alec started and how far he got on his journey to healing and overcoming his alcohol addiction while in custody.

Alec has been behind bars since August 2015 and has completed the provincial graduation requirements while in custody.

While in court in March, Alec apologized to Kelly Blunden, Ross Chafe and Paul Maurice Pierre Jr. and said he feels “very sad and terrible for all the grief I have caused the cyclists’ families.”

