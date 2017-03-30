Mother of man who hit and killed 2 cyclists near Pemberton says son took big steps to reform himself

The mother of the man, who hit and killed two cyclists in a crash near Pemberton in 2015, believes her son came a long way in his battle with alcohol addiction and can take the necessary steps to maintain his sobriety.

Samuel Alec drove his Chevrolet Cavalier across a double yellow line and into two cyclists who were out on a training ride on Highway 99 on May 31, 2015.

Whistler Cycling Club members Kelly Blunden and Ross Chafe were killed on the scene. Alec’s close friend, Paul Pierre Jr, who was in the passenger seat, was also killed in the crash.

Alec pleaded guilty to three counts of impaired driving causing death in connection with the crash in February.

Speaking in court on Thursday, Giorgina “Ginger” Alec, the defendant’s mother, said her youngest son developed behavioural problems and got into fights early in his life, after being estranged from his parents, who were dealing with their own alcohol addictions.

Alec was introduced to alcohol at the age of 10, had trouble in school and witnessed violence in his home.

His mother said she was not a good parent and had a hard time showing love to her son — a consequence of her upbringing at a residential school in Mission, where she was sexually abused and beaten.

“I learned my parenting skills there,” she said. “It took me years to learn how to be a good parent.”

Alec’s defence lawyer, Paul McMurray, said his client’s scars and demons, fueled by alcohol abuse, got the better of him for many years as the result of his experience as a young man growing up in the Lillooet area.

“It is important for the court to consider the level of moral blame-worthiness that you assign to [Alec],” McMurray said, adding Alec did not come from a privileged background.

“Everyone should know better than to drink and drive, but those with privilege should know better than those without,” McMurray said, prompting gasps from family and friends of the victims in the gallery.

READ MORE: Family, friends of 2 cyclists killed in crash near Pemberton speak out in court

McMurray said the court has to take into account where Alec started and how far he got on his journey to healing and overcoming his alcohol addiction while in custody.

Alec has been behind bars since August 2015 and has completed the provincial graduation requirements while in custody.

His mother has maintained contact with him throughout his time in custody and says she has seen a profound change in her son.

“He has accomplished more in custody than I did in 39 years of sobriety,” she said. “I know that he can live that life of sobriety better than he had before.”

Giorgina Alec also apologized to the families of the victims, clinging on to an eagle’s feather throughout her testimony for emotional support, just like her son has been doing in the defendant’s box throughout his sentencing hearing.

Crown is asking for 12 years behind bars less time served as well as a 15- to 18-year driving prohibition for Alec.

McMurray told reporters on Wednesday it’s the stiffest sentence for a similar offence he has ever heard of in Canada, but Crown maintains it meets the principle of parity with similar decisions in other provinces.

McMurray says he will be asking for two years less a day for his client in addition to time Alec has already served, which would amount to an effective four-year sentence.

READ MORE: Lawyer asks for 2 years less a day for drunk driver who caused crash that killed 2 B.C. cyclists

Alec is expected to speak in court later on Thursday.

More to come.