Woman struck by bullets while sleeping near infant on Alberta First Nation

A 52-year-old woman was shot while sleeping in her bed inside her home on the Samson Cree Nation Monday morning.

Maskwacis RCMP said another woman and a baby were also inside the house at the time of the shooting. Neither of them was injured.

The other woman was taken to hospital in Edmonton where she had surgery. She remains in serious condition, RCMP said.

Officers responded to the home at 5:17 a.m. and found “numerous bullet holes in the exterior of the residence.”

Investigators believe several gunshots were fired at the house.

“It is a tragic situation when an innocent family is the victim of a violent offence,” Insp. Earl Nini said.

“We are diligently working on not only solving this investigation but working with the community on crime reduction initiatives.”

Late last month, community members spoke out about fears they had for their safety and that of their families.

Council met with community members and RCMP after several assaults – some fatal – in the area.

Several RCMP units responded to Monday’s shooting and “are actively involved in investigating,” Mounties said in a news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-4600 or their local police detachment. Anonymous calls can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or online.