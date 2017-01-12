3 people attacked with machete in Maskwacis, attempted murder charge laid

A man is in an Edmonton hospital with significant injuries after he and two other people were attacked with a machete in a central Alberta community.

RCMP and paramedics were called to the home on the Ermineskin Cree Nation in Maskwacis on Monday evening.

READ MORE: Man charged in connection with homicide on Samson Cree Nation

Police said three people were found injured as a result of a machete attack. A boy and a man were treated in hospital and released. The third, another man, sustained significant trauma and was taken to hospital in Edmonton, where remains in hospital in serious but stable condition.

A youth was arrested in the attack and charged with attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, three counts of assault with a weapon, five counts of breach of an undertaking and breach of a recognizance.

READ MORE: Bullet in gang-related shooting narrowly misses baby on Alberta First Nation: RCMP

The accused, who is under 18, can’t be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He remains in custody awaiting his next court appearance.

Maskwacis is made up of four First Nations’ communities and is located about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.