Man found dead in home on Samson Cree Nation in Maskwacis

A man was found dead Monday morning on the Samson Cree Nation townsite in Maskwacis, in central Alberta, and RCMP are investigating the suspicious death.

The man’s body was found in the early morning hours inside a home. It was later blocked off with police tape, and police were searching the surrounding area.

Mounties said nobody had been taken into custody. Additional RCMP units have been called in to assist with the investigation.

This is the second death that Maskwacis RCMP have been called to investigate in recent days. On Saturday, they were called in after a 50-year-old man was found dead in a home on the Pigeon Lake First Nation, located about 40 kilometres west of Wetaskiwin. Police declared the death a homicide, but few other details were provided.

At this point, there’s no reason to believe the two deaths are linked, said the RCMP.

Maskwacis is made up of four First Nations communities and is located about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.

