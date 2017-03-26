RCMP investigate homicide on Pigeon Lake First Nation

Maskwacis RCMP are investigating after a 50-year-old man was found dead inside a home on the Pigeon Lake First Nation Saturday.

Police were called to the home around 2:30 p.m. following a report of an unresponsive man inside.

Investigators from Calgary and Red Deer have been called in to assist.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Edmonton.

Police have no one in custody but are asking anyone with information to contact the Maskwacis tip line at 780-362-1761 or Crime Stoppers.

Pigeon Lake First Nation is about 30 minutes south of Edmonton.