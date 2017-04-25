Man arrested for N.B. bank robbery admits to committing 5 more

A 56-year-old man who arrived in Saint John’s court to be sentenced for robbing a bank has pleaded guilty to five more charges of robbery.

Michael David Graham had originally been scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in connection with a robbery on March 31, 2017, but the judge’s decision was reserved once Graham pleaded guilty to committing five other holdups.

According to police, the incidents occurred on the following days:

Oct 28, 2016, at the CIBC 1 Main St. W. Nov 9, 2016 at the Scotia Bank on Westmorland Road Nov 21, 2016 at the Scotia Bank on Main Street North Dec 22, 2016 at the TD Bank, East Point Jan 5, 2017 at the CIBC on Consumers Drive

Graham will appear in court in Saint John on May 10, 2017, for sentencing on all six charges. He’ll remain in custody until that date.