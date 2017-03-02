Man, woman ID’d as victims in suspicious deaths at Saint John hotel: police

A man and woman in their 20s have been identified by Saint John police as the victims of the suspicious deaths that are being investigated after their bodies were found at an east-side hotel on Tuesday.

Several police cruisers and the forensic identification unit were on scene at the Best Western Plus Hotel and Suites on Majors Brook Drive for much of Tuesday evening.

In an emailed statement Thursday, media relations officer Sgt. Chuck Breen said police found the bodies of two people, a 26-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, in a hotel room.

He said the cause of death has not been determined and the Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

A number of guests who spoke with Global News Wednesday said people were questioned individually, but they had no further information to provide.

An email responding to an information request on Wednesday also confirmed two dogs were removed and remain in custody as part of the investigation. The email went on to say staff at the Saint John SPCA Animal Rescue are taking care of the dogs and that both animals are “doing fine.”

