Two suspicious deaths at Saint John hotel being investigated by police

Saint John Police are investigating the deaths of two people found at an east side hotel Tuesday evening.

Police say the deaths are considered suspicious.

There was a heavy police presence at the Best Western Plus Hotel and Suites on Major Brook Drive in east Saint John for most of the evening, with several police cruisers and the forensic identification unit on scene.

A number of guests told Global News that people were questioned individually, but they had no further information to pass along.

Police say a further update will be issued when more information is available.

–More to come.