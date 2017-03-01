Crime
March 1, 2017 8:39 am
Updated: March 1, 2017 9:12 am

Two suspicious deaths at Saint John hotel being investigated by police

Andrew Cromwell 2016_Crop By Video Journalist  Global News

Police say the discovery of two bodies in the Best Western Plus Hotel and Suites in Saint John on Tuesday is suspicious

Andrew Cromwell/Global News
Saint John Police are investigating the deaths of two people found at an east side hotel Tuesday evening.

Police say the deaths are considered suspicious.

There was a heavy police presence at the Best Western Plus Hotel and Suites on Major Brook Drive in east Saint John for most of the evening, with several police cruisers and the forensic identification unit on scene.

A number of guests told Global News that people were questioned individually, but they had no further information to pass along.

Police say a further update will be issued when more information is available.

–More to come.

