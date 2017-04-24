U.S. man charged after loaded handgun found in knapsack at CN Tower

Toronto police have charged a 26-year-old Arizona man after officers allege he attempted to bring a loaded handgun into the CN Tower over the weekend.

Police told Global News a man was stopped at around 3 p.m. Saturday after an alarm went off during a routine security screening. A .45-caliber revolver was spotted through the metal detector by security personnel. Toronto police were subsequently called and the man was arrested.

Erik Hall has been charged with possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon and careless storage of a weapon.

Police said Hall is a registered gun owner in the United States and has a carry-and-conceal permit in Arizona. He arrived in Canada on a flight to Toronto Pearson International Airport. It’s believed the suspect departed Phoenix, connecting through Denver, before arriving in Toronto. It’s unclear how the gun was transported into the country.

He appeared in a Toronto court Monday.