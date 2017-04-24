Calgary Stampede

April 24, 2017 11:40 am
Updated: April 24, 2017 11:43 am

Corey Hart to headline 2017 Oxford Stomp during Calgary Stampede

By Online Reporter  Global News

80's pop star Corey Hart poses for a photograph in Montreal, Monday, May 19, 2014.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
Singer Corey Hart will perform at the 2017 Oxford Stomp music festival, organizers announced Monday.

The event, held in support of the Rotary Club of Calgary, will take place at Fort Calgary on Friday, July 14.

The festival will open with a performance from Canadian singer Serena Ryder at 4 p.m. followed by Our Lady Peace at 5:45 p.m.

Hart will take the stage from 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Tickets are $95 for general admission or $199 for ultra VIP admission and go on sale on April 28.

