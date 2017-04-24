Corey Hart to headline 2017 Oxford Stomp during Calgary Stampede

Singer Corey Hart will perform at the 2017 Oxford Stomp music festival, organizers announced Monday.

The event, held in support of the Rotary Club of Calgary, will take place at Fort Calgary on Friday, July 14.

READ MORE: Calgary Stampede 2017 concert listing

The festival will open with a performance from Canadian singer Serena Ryder at 4 p.m. followed by Our Lady Peace at 5:45 p.m.

Hart will take the stage from 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Tickets are $95 for general admission or $199 for ultra VIP admission and go on sale on April 28.