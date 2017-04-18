Calgary police charge 3 with selling drugs near school playground

Calgary police have laid charges against three people in connection with a drug-trafficking operation they allege was taking place beside a school playground.

The investigation was launched last month after a tip from the public. Police then took three suspects into custody on April 11.

Police said throwing knives, a can of bear spray and an unspecified amount of meth were seized after they arrested one of the suspects in the area of 17 Avenue and 18 Street S.W.

Two other suspects, a man and woman, were taken into custody at a home in the 2000 block of 18 Avenue S.W.

Police said the following items were seized while searching the residence:

Drugs, including psilocybin, methamphetamine, heroin and LSD tabs

Scales and packaging

Cellphones

A .357 calibre-style Crosman airgun

A .177 calibre Crosman Vigilante airgun

A Crosman C11 semi-automatic airgun

A flare gun which had been modified to shoot 12-gauge shotgun rounds

In a Tuesday news release, police said that it’s not believed any drugs were sold to children, but there were children “regularly present” at the playground near where it’s alleged the trafficking occurred.

Terry Peter Junior Ketlo, 35, of Calgary, is charged with five counts each of trafficking and possession of proceeds obtained by crime, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possession of a controlled substance, possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Tyler John Hartman, 37, of Calgary, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of break-in instruments.

Brittany Leigh Otienbeit, 31, of Calgary, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized possession of a firearm, breach of recognizance and seven outstanding warrants.

All three are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.