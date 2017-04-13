Crime
April 13, 2017 8:57 am

Accused Saskatoon provincial courthouse bomber has bail hearing delayed

By Staff The Canadian Press

Rodney James Wilkie, accused of planting a crude homemade bomb in front of the Saskatoon provincial courthouse, will have a bail hearing on May 11.

Neil Fisher / Global News
A man accused of planting a crude homemade bomb in front of the Saskatoon provincial courthouse will be back in court next month for a bail hearing.

Rodney James Wilkie, 45, is facing charges of mischief, obstruction of justice and various explosives offences stemming from the March 29 blast.

Saskatoon criminal defence lawyer Mark Brayford is representing Wilkie.

He said Saskatoon police are accusing his client of setting a backpack on fire with a small propane tank inside it, then leaving it in front of the courthouse to explode.

Brayford said police allege whoever planted the bomb was trying to get a delay in their court proceedings.

Wilkie will be back in court for a bail hearing on May 11.

Brayford said he asked for the delay to give him time to go over the case against his client.

“There’s a large amount of video evidence and telephone calls that we want to have an opportunity to examine. Obviously, the issue is, have they identified the right perpetrator?” he said.

