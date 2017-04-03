Charges laid against Saskatoon man after explosion at provincial court building

A 44-year-old man has been arrested by police after an explosion in front of Saskatoon’s provincial court building last week.

He is facing charges that include intent to cause an explosion to cause serious bodily harm or death or property damage, recklessly cause damage by explosion, threats to cause damage and obstructing justice.

The accused was scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Monday morning.

Shortly after 11 p.m. CT on March 29, a device exploded at 19th Street and 3rd Avenue. Some minor damage did occur to the exterior of the building and no injuries were reported.

Police officials said they located an improvised explosive device, which was made from readily accessible materials and is considered to be at the “low end” of the spectrum.