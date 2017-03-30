Crime
Explosion outside Saskatoon provincial court house

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police are investigating an explosion outside the provincial court house.

An explosion late Wednesday evening in Saskatoon caused damage to the exterior of the provincial court house.

Investigators believe an improvised explosive device was detonated just after 11 p.m. CT.

Witnesses reported a fire outside Kilborn Place building followed by a small blast.

No injuries were reported.

The Saskatoon police explosive disposal unit was called in along with a police dog trained to detected bombs.

Nothing else was found.

Streets in the area were blocked for several hours while police carried out their investigation.

READ MORE: Bag contained necessary material to create ‘low-level explosive device’: Saskatoon police

In February, a back pack containing necessary material to create a “low-level explosive device” was found near the court house.

It was destroyed by the explosive disposal unit.

