Explosion outside Saskatoon provincial court house

An explosion late Wednesday evening in Saskatoon caused damage to the exterior of the provincial court house.

Investigators believe an improvised explosive device was detonated just after 11 p.m. CT.

Witnesses reported a fire outside Kilborn Place building followed by a small blast.

No injuries were reported.

The Saskatoon police explosive disposal unit was called in along with a police dog trained to detected bombs.

Nothing else was found.

Streets in the area were blocked for several hours while police carried out their investigation.

In February, a back pack containing necessary material to create a “low-level explosive device” was found near the court house.

It was destroyed by the explosive disposal unit.