February 2, 2017 6:23 pm

Explosive devices found in back pack in downtown Saskatoon

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Explosive devices found in back pack by patrol officer on 19th Street East in downtown Saskatoon.

File / Global News
A back pack containing explosive devices found in downtown Saskatoon has been destroyed by members of the explosives disposal unit.

A patrol officer discovered the back pack on the ground in the 200-block of 19th Street East at around 7:30 a.m. CT on Thursday.

An initial search turned up paint cans but further investigation determined the back pack contained explosive materials.

Police have not said if there was any danger to the public or the type of material discovered.

Another suspicious object was found during a search of the area. Testing is underway to determine its contents.

Saskatoon police continue to investigate.

