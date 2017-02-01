Bear spray used on Saskatoon off-sale staff during attempted robbery

Two employees of a Saskatoon off-sale had bear spray deployed at them during an attempted robbery.

Saskatoon police officials said the attempted robbery of the off-sale happened at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to staff, a man entered the store in the 600-block of 11th Street East and demanded cash.

He then used the bear spray on staff before fleeing empty-handed.

The two employees suffered minor injuries but did not require medical treatment.

Police are looking for a six-foot tall man with a slim build. He was wearing a black mask, grey toque, black and grey gloves, white high-top shoes, grey sweatpants and a grey hoodie with red or orange cuffs on the arms and bottom.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.