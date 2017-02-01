Man stabbed in Saskatoon during failed truck theft attempt

A man is recovering in a Saskatoon hospital after the two men he had given a ride to stabbed him after they attempted to steal his truck.

The 22-year-old man told Saskatoon police that he gave the two men a ride from the Confederation Park area to the Westmount neighbourhood near Leif Erickson Park early Wednesday morning.

The two men then attempted to steal his truck.

A fight happened resulting in the man being stabbed. The two men then fled on foot.

The victim was able to drive himself home where he called police.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics with what police said are non-life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for two indigenous men.

The first man is around 20, five-foot ten, 160 pounds with a skinny build. He was wearing black pants with red stripes and was armed with what is described as a large hunting type knife.

The second man is thought to be in his mid- to late-20s, five-foot ten with a slim build. He was dressed in black and had what appeared to be a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.