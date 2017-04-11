Edmonton Oilers set for Game 1 against San Jose Sharks

The Edmonton Oilers were back on the ice Tuesday, preparing for their first playoff series in 10 seasons.

The team has played lights out to end the season, winning 12 of its final 14. Because of that, the coaching staff is trying not to make too many changes to ensure these players stay in the same rhythm.

But there’s no doubt Wednesday night will be a different, it’s a ramped up atmosphere and the nerves will be high.

“I know for myself as well that the first game of the playoffs…you still get those butterflies like you did your first time around,” said forward Milan Lucic, who won a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011.

“But that’s a good thing. You’ve gotta try to use it to your advantage.”

The Oilers and Sharks face off in Game 1 at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Watch below: Players Milan Lucic, Connor McDavid, Cam Talbot, Patrick Maroon and head coach Todd McLellan prepare for Game 1 against the San Jose Sharks.