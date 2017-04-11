2 ways to watch an Oilers game at Rogers Place without playoff tickets

Fans wanting to catch an Oilers playoff game in the new barn will be able to do so by entering to win their way into the Molson Hockey House Watch Party.

The Edmonton Oilers announced Tuesday that Molson Hockey House will be expanded to accommodate 1,000 guests to watch Game 1 of the playoffs from Ford Hall in Rogers Place.

Fans must be 18 years or older to enter their names in the random draw for up to four guest passes. The draw closes Wednesday, April 12 at 10:00 a.m. Click here to enter.

The Edmonton Oilers are also selling a limited number of passes to watch playoff games on big screens from the main and upper concourses.

The passes will be $80 each and they won’t include a seat or view of the ice. The passes will be sold at the north LRT entrance on a first-come first-serve basis two hours before puck drop.

A limited number of concourse passes ($80 each) will be available for #Oilers home playoff games at the @RogersPlace north (LRT) entrance! — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 11, 2017

Fans attending Game 1 will only be able to enter the building through two entrances, either the door at 104 Avenue and 102 Street, or the north entrance.

The Pedestrian Portal entrance will be reserved for Molson Hockey House Watch Party guests.

Fans headed to Wednesday night’s game are also reminded to wear orange and be very, very loud.