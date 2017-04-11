Playoff fever hits Edmonton as Oilers prepare to kick off post-season for 1st time in 11 years

Playoff fever has official hit Edmonton as the Oilers open up the post-season Wednesday night against the San Jose Sharks with home ice advantage.

It’s been a long time coming for Oilers fans who endured a 10-season playoff drought. The last time the Oilers made the playoffs, in 2006, they went all the way to the Stanley Cup Final only to lose 3-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Needless to say, Oilers fans are excited and you can see it around the city. From car flags and decals to billboards and jerseys, Edmonton Oilers gear is everywhere you look.

Rick Jones has been an Oilers fan for decades. His house in north Edmonton is decked out with Oilers gear. The newest item on his lawn is an orange Oilers flag.

Jones is such a fan he has a van with Oilers logos etched into the windows, including this beauty. #yeg @EdmontonOilers pic.twitter.com/J8JeQ9rZnD — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) April 10, 2017

A display on a front lawn in Devon, Alta. drew the attention of some Oilers fans earlier this week, where a bright orange Oilers flag flies proudly next to three sharks hanging by their tails.

The mayor and members of city council are also getting swept up in the excitement. On Tuesday, Mayor Don Iveson declared it “Orange Crush Time” in Edmonton.

I'm liking that I feel passion against the @NHLFlames again. It's been too long. @EdmontonOilers — Michael Oshry (@michaeloshry) April 3, 2017

The Edmonton Oilers are using the slogan “Orange Crush” to promote their post-season, encouraging fans to wear orange and get loud to cheer on their team.

The Great One himself, or at least his statue, has joined the hype.

Wayne is all suited up for the post season. #oilers pic.twitter.com/0Bx6dFHPHT — Quinn Phillips (@QJPhillips) April 11, 2017

The first game of the post-season between the Oilers and San Jose Sharks goes down at Rogers Place at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The gates open two hours before puck drop.

