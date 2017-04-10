Edmonton Oilers fans shut down San Jose Sharks pre-playoff tweet

Edmonton Oilers fans are getting into the playoff spirit after a tweet was sent to the team from the San Jose Sharks.

The Sharks sent the tweet Sunday night as the Oilers were playing the last game of the regular season against the Vancouver Canucks. The Oilers won 5-2.

The tweet features the message “See you soon, @EdmontonOilers” and the hashtag #WreckTheRig.

Well, Oilers fans weren’t having any of that and quickly came back with responses of their own.

Twitter Canada posted a blog Monday, examining the Canadian teams that made the Stanley Cup playoffs, their followers and popularity on the micro blogging site.

The passion of Oilers fans came as no surprise to Twitter Canada’s Cam Gordon.

“In terms of the Oilers, they’ve always been really strong on Twitter, even when they weren’t in the playoffs. Typically — the last couple of seasons at least — one of the most mentioned teams.

“I took a look at how the Sharks and the Oilers compare and the Oilers actually have more followers than the Sharks, which is interesting,” Gordon said. “Since Connor McDavid came on the team and some of his predecessors as well… Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Ryan Eberle, the Oilers have just had a really strong cohort of players who are really good on Twitter.

“This season, when you look at the most-mentioned players overall, Connor McDavid, not surprising, was No. 1 on the Oilers, No. 2 was Cam Talbot, the goaltender, which is great and not surprising.”

A few fans even pointed out there is a fundamental mistake in the Sharks’ tweet.

The Edmonton Oilers host the San Jose Sharks Wednesday for the first game of round one.

The show starts at 6 p.m. with the game getting underway at 8 p.m.

