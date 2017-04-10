Limited Edmonton Oilers playoff tickets going on sale Monday morning
Edmonton Oilers fans are scrambling Monday morning to snatch up the final playoff tickets for the team’s first-round series against the San Jose Sharks.
Tickets are going on sale at 10 a.m. Monday online, which are expected to sell out quickly with only hundreds available.
Fans can also sign up for email alerts for any last minute tickets released on Oilers playoff game days.
Subscribers to the Last Minute Ticket Alert program will receive an email when ticket holds are released.
Oilers vs. Sharks first round series:
Game 1, Wednesday, April 12 at Edmonton (8 p.m. MST)
Game 2, Friday, April 14 at Edmonton (8:30 p.m. MST)
Game 3, Sunday, April 16 at San Jose (8 p.m. MST)
Game 4, Tuesday, April 18 at San Jose (8 p.m. MST)
Game 5, Thursday, Apirl 20 at Edmonton *If necessary
Game 6, Saturday, April 22 at San Jose *If necessary
Game 7, Monday, April at Edmonton *If necessary
