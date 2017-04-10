Limited Edmonton Oilers playoff tickets going on sale Monday morning

Edmonton Oilers fans are scrambling Monday morning to snatch up the final playoff tickets for the team’s first-round series against the San Jose Sharks.

Tickets are going on sale at 10 a.m. Monday online, which are expected to sell out quickly with only hundreds available.

Oilers should deal with the Sharks. Wondering if I should sell my soul for game 1 tickets 🤔 — Ahmad (@easymoneymadar) April 10, 2017

Bout to take out my own kidney to sell for Oilers playoff tickets — jen (@gagasgirlfriend) April 9, 2017

Fans can also sign up for email alerts for any last minute tickets released on Oilers playoff game days.

Subscribers to the Last Minute Ticket Alert program will receive an email when ticket holds are released.

Oilers vs. Sharks first round series:

Game 1, Wednesday, April 12 at Edmonton (8 p.m. MST)

Game 2, Friday, April 14 at Edmonton (8:30 p.m. MST)

Game 3, Sunday, April 16 at San Jose (8 p.m. MST)

Game 4, Tuesday, April 18 at San Jose (8 p.m. MST)

Game 5, Thursday, Apirl 20 at Edmonton *If necessary

Game 6, Saturday, April 22 at San Jose *If necessary

Game 7, Monday, April at Edmonton *If necessary