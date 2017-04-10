Consumer
April 10, 2017 11:28 am
Updated: April 10, 2017 11:44 am

Limited Edmonton Oilers playoff tickets going on sale Monday morning

By Web Producer  Global News

Edmonton Oilers, from left, Mark Letestu, Milan Lucic, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl (29), of Germany, celebrate Lucic's first-period goal against the Los Angeles Kings during an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Los Angeles.

AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker
Edmonton Oilers fans are scrambling Monday morning to snatch up the final playoff tickets for the team’s first-round series against the San Jose Sharks.

Tickets are going on sale at 10 a.m. Monday online, which are expected to sell out quickly with only hundreds available.

Fans can also sign up for email alerts for any last minute tickets released on Oilers playoff game days.

Subscribers to the Last Minute Ticket Alert program will receive an email when ticket holds are released.

Oilers vs. Sharks first round series:

Game 1, Wednesday, April 12 at Edmonton (8 p.m. MST)

Game 2, Friday, April 14 at Edmonton (8:30 p.m. MST)

Game 3, Sunday, April 16 at San Jose (8 p.m. MST)

Game 4, Tuesday, April 18 at San Jose (8 p.m. MST)

Game 5, Thursday, Apirl 20 at Edmonton *If necessary

Game 6, Saturday, April 22 at San Jose *If necessary

Game 7, Monday, April at Edmonton *If necessary

 

Edmonton Oilers
NHL
NHL Playoffs
Oilers tickets
San Jose Sharks

