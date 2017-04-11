Don Iveson declares it ‘Orange Crush Time’ in Edmonton ahead of NHL Playoffs

In anticipation of the Edmonton Oilers playing their first playoff game in more than a decade, and the hockey fever that has taken over the capital city, Mayor Don Iveson has declared it “Orange Crush Time” in Edmonton.

In a video taped at centre ice of Rogers Place, dressed in an orange Connor McDavid Oilers jersey, Iveson made his declaration Tuesday morning.

“I am as excited as every single one of you here,” Iveson said, holding his proclamation.

“Whereas the Edmonton Oilers hockey club has a long history of NHL excellence, having won the Stanley Cup five times; and whereas Edmonton Oilers fans are some of the most passionate, loudest and proudest in the National Hockey League; and whereas Edmonton is alive with NHL playoff excitement and anticipation in every corner of our city; and whereas all Edmontonians are encouraged to wear their orange gear as we cheer on our team in the 2017 NHL playoffs, creating a wave of orange across our city, therefore I, Mayor Don Iveson, do hereby proclaim it Orange Crush Time in Edmonton – Alberta’s capital city.”

The Edmonton Oilers are using the slogan “Orange Crush” to promote their post-season, encouraging fans to wear orange and get loud to cheer on their team.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers fans shut down San Jose Sharks pre-playoff tweet

“We’re pushing forward on an orange theme and we’ll be wearing orange on ice when we’re at home and we’re really excited about basically pushing ‘let’s go Oilers’ and really turning the whole world orange,” Stu Ballantyne with the Oilers Entertainment Group said.

Rogers Place received a post-season makeover, with orange “Let’s Go Oilers” signage put up around the building. Orange drapery was also hung in the windows of the arena.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers playoff tickets snapped up in minutes

Just over 24 hours until the puck drops for Game 1 of the #StanleyCup Playoffs & #RogersPlace is looking sharp! 👌 #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/vEvyKQQ464 — Rogers Place (@RogersPlace) April 11, 2017

Tha gates will open two hours before the puck drops at Rogers Place Wednesday night. The game starts at 8 p.m.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers 50/50 jackpot starts at $76K Wednesday

As a safety precaution, a barrier has been installed along the sidewalk on 104 Avenue outside the arena to keep fans away from the glass windows of the Hall of Fame room.

The Oilers are expected to announce more playoff plans later Tuesday.

Watch below: As the Oilers get set to hit the post-season, fans are resurrecting their old playoff superstitions.

Follow @CaleyRamsay