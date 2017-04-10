Edmonton Oilers 50/50 jackpot starts at $76K Wednesday

If making the playoffs wasn’t enough for Edmonton Oilers fans, those who buy in to 50/50 are in for a real treat come Wednesday.

The Edmonton Oilers Foundation announced Monday the 50/50 jackpot went unclaimed on Saturday, March 25, 2017. The $76,125 jackpot will carry forward to the Oilers first home playoff game this Wednesday.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers make playoffs for 1st time since 2006: What’s changed in the last 11 years?

Fans at Wednesday’s game will be able to buy 50/50 tickets with the jackpot starting at $76,125, with a limit of $100 per transaction.

Half of the jackpot will go to the lucky winner, with the rest going towards the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northern Alberta.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers fans shut down San Jose Sharks pre-playoff tweet

Back in July 2014, the Edmonton Eskimos went through a similar situation when a jackpot of more than $70,000 went unclaimed.

A total of $71,732 was carried over to a future game, drawing a huge crowd of buyers. A 20-year-old man named Connor Croken went on to win the $348,534 jackpot.

READ MORE: Meet the 20-year-old who won the Eskimos’ 50/50 jackpot

The puck drops at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Rogers Place.