April 10, 2017 4:25 pm

Edmonton Oilers 50/50 jackpot starts at $76K Wednesday

By Online Journalist  Global News

Edmonton Oilers celebrate the win over the Los Angeles Kings following third period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
If making the playoffs wasn’t enough for Edmonton Oilers fans, those who buy in to 50/50 are in for a real treat come Wednesday.

The Edmonton Oilers Foundation announced Monday the 50/50 jackpot went unclaimed on Saturday, March 25, 2017. The $76,125 jackpot will carry forward to the Oilers first home playoff game this Wednesday.

Fans at Wednesday’s game will be able to buy 50/50 tickets with the jackpot starting at $76,125, with a limit of $100 per transaction.

Half of the jackpot will go to the lucky winner, with the rest going towards the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northern Alberta.

Back in July 2014, the Edmonton Eskimos went through a similar situation when a jackpot of more than $70,000 went unclaimed.

A total of $71,732 was carried over to a future game, drawing a huge crowd of buyers. A 20-year-old man named Connor Croken went on to win the $348,534 jackpot.

The puck drops at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Rogers Place.

