B.C. election campaign set to begin

British Columbians have faced an onslaught of government announcements, party ads and political finger pointing over the last few months.

It was all a prelude to the provincial election campaign, which will officially begin today when Liberal Leader Christy Clark asks the lieutenant governor to dissolve her government.

READ MORE: The B.C. election campaign is getting personal

Which party can generate the most jobs appears to be an early campaign theme for the May 9 vote.

Clark unveiled her party’s platform yesterday, promising to freeze income taxes, deliver balance budgets and create jobs in the technology and resource sectors.

READ MORE: Who will win 2017 B.C. election? UBC prof turns to stock market for robust predictions

New Democrat Leader John Horgan has also offered voters a peek at his platform, saying his party will create jobs in every corner of the province by making public investments to attract more private-sector investment.

The Greens captured a single seat in the legislature last election, but Leader Andrew Weaver is predicting a breakthrough for his party when British Columbians head to the polls in four weeks.