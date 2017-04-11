Andrew Weaver
April 11, 2017 8:26 am

B.C. election campaign set to begin

British Columbians have faced an onslaught of government announcements, party ads and political finger pointing over the last few months.

It was all a prelude to the provincial election campaign, which will officially begin today when Liberal Leader Christy Clark asks the lieutenant governor to dissolve her government.

Which party can generate the most jobs appears to be an early campaign theme for the May 9 vote.

Clark unveiled her party’s platform yesterday, promising to freeze income taxes, deliver balance budgets and create jobs in the technology and resource sectors.

New Democrat Leader John Horgan has also offered voters a peek at his platform, saying his party will create jobs in every corner of the province by making public investments to attract more private-sector investment.

The Greens captured a single seat in the legislature last election, but Leader Andrew Weaver is predicting a breakthrough for his party when British Columbians head to the polls in four weeks.
