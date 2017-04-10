Bail hearing for alleged Yahoo ‘hacker-for-hire’ set to continue

The bail hearing for an Ancaster, Ont., man accused in a massive hack of Yahoo emails is expected to continue Tuesday morning.

Karim Baratov, 22, was arrested under the Extradition Act last month after American authorities indicted him and three others for computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes.

His lawyer, Amadeo DiCarlo, is seeking to have him released on bail while he awaits an extradition hearing, and disputes allegations that his client is a flight risk.

READ MORE: American prosecutors have not presented case against Baratov

Baratov’s parents told the bail hearing in Hamilton last week that they will monitor him if he’s released, and will keep all electronic devices locked away and out of his reach.

READ MORE: ‘He’s not a criminal’: Parents of Canadian charged in massive Yahoo hack speak out

U.S. authorities allege the four men hacked into Yahoo’s systems and stole information from more than 500 million user accounts.

In court documents, the FBI has described Baratov as a “hacker-for-hire,” a “danger to the community,” and a flight risk.