OCN Blizzard strike first in MJHL championship series

The OCN Blizzard picked up a convincing victory for the early series lead in the Turnbull Cup final.

The Blizzard defeated the two time defending champion Portage Terriers 8-3 in game one of the MJHL final on Saturday at the Gordon Lathlin Memorial Centre in The Pas.

The Blizzard scored just 91 seconds into the contest and never relinquished the lead in taking a one-nothing upper hand in the best of seven final series. The Blizzard had a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes of play and scored three times in each the second and third periods en route to the game one win.

Tristan Elie had a hat trick and also added one assist for the four point night in the Blizzard victory. Daylon Campbell chipped in with a pair of goals while Brady Valiquette, Brayden Dale and Brady Keeper had the other tallies for OCN. Anthony Keeper and Victor Knaub each recorded three assists.

James McIsaac, Jeremey Leipsic and Spencer Kuhlman scored in the loss for the Terriers.

The Blizzard are trying to capture their first league championship since they ended their five year run in 2003. Game two is scheduled for Sunday night again in The Pas.