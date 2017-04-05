RCMP charge Toronto man after allegedly leaving Canada to join Islamic State
The RCMP have charged a Toronto man for allegedly leaving Canada to join the Islamic State.
Pamir Hakimzadah, 27, was arrested by the RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team Wednesday afternoon under Project Sachet, an “extensive national security criminal investigation,” officers said Wednesday.
He was charged under the Criminal Code for participating in the activity of a terrorist group.
Police said the investigation started in January 2016 after investigators learned Hakimzadah went to Turkey in fall 2014 to join the Islamic State. Officers said he was returned to Canada after being detained by Turkish authorities.
The RCMP said Hakimzadah is in custody for “outstanding criminal allegations by the Toronto Police Service.”
Hakimzadah is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Thursday morning.
