Winnipeg police arrest 3 people after assault live streamed on social media

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg police say three people have been arrested and charged after ab attack of a man was live streamed on social media.

Officers said the assault happened April 1 after the man met a woman over a dating web site. The two made plans to meet up at a home in Winnipeg.

It was then police said the victim was physically assaulted, stabbed multiple times and robbed of his wallet and car keys.

Police were notified by someone who was watching the attack online through social media.

The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition but later upgraded to stable.

Two women, 44 and 17, along with an 18-year-old man were all arrested.

Each are facing multiple charges including aggravated assault, extortion, forcible confinement and conspiracy to commit and indictable offence.

Police are expected to give updates about the arrests at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.