WATCH LIVE: Police give details on Winnipeg man facing multiple child pornography charges

WINNIPEG — A 45-year-old Winnipeg is facing multiple child pornography charges including one that involves an infant as young as eight-months-old.

Greg Jamieson was arrest Monday after a lengthy police investigation.

Winnipeg police are set to give more information on the arrest at 11 a.m. CT, which will be live streamed on this page and our Facebook page.

The investigation started in mid-2016 when police were contacted by the National Centre for Missing Exploited Children regarding child sexual abuse images from a Winnipeg-based IP address.

In November 2016, an initial investigation of a Winnipeg resident showed child sexual abuse images involving victims as young as eight-months-old.

Police said Jamieson was arrested and charged with possessing and making child pornography. He was initially put in custody but then was granted bail.

Officers continued their investigation, which showed communication was established through a popular instant/live messaging streaming app, with an unidentified man in the United States. The suspect was live streaming the sexual assault of a six-year-old child in care, police said.

The investigation showed that the American suspect was being directed to commit various sexual assaults against the child by an individual in Winnipeg.

As a result, on March 2, 2017, Jamieson was charged again with possessing and making child pornography. He was detained in custody.

Police are still trying to identity of the six-year-old victim.