Overdose calls becoming increasingly more common

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services confirm 162 overdose calls were reported last week, which is 56 per cent jump than the previous week.

The majority of calls came from Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside (DTES) but Fire and Rescue say the number that came from outside the downtown area were still considered significant.

Vancouver police reported that despite the large volume of calls, there were only five suspected overdose deaths across the city last week. Toxicology reports have yet to be completed for the five deaths, which means, the final number will need to be confirmed by the BC Coroners Service.

READ MORE: Toronto widow speaks out after husband overdoses on cocaine possibly laced with fentanyl

When considering the low number of deaths in relation to the amount of calls, the VPD says, this is a reflection that first aid responders are getting to the scene of an overdose quickly and efficiently saving lives.

“It’s abominable that with 100 overdose deaths already this year in Vancouver – almost half of 2016’s total – we have yet to see effective action from the provincial and federal governments on health care solutions that will stop the death toll in this fentanyl crisis,” Mayor Gregor Robertson said in a news release.

“Overdose death totals have long surpassed horrific levels and the BC government urgently needs to spend the $10 million received from the federal government before yet another hundred families are impacted by tragic preventable deaths. People are desperate for access to clean prescription drugs, substitution therapy and treatment-on-demand; measures that will immediately save lives and help people recover from addictions.”

READ MORE: Fentanyl crisis leads to Lethbridge info session on how to treat an overdose

So far, in 2017 there have been 100 overdose deaths just in Vancouver. In 2016, the total number for the entire year was 215. According to the VPD if the crisis is not dealt with, Vancouver could see almost 400 deaths by the end of 2017, doubling from the previous year when the opioid crisis was first declared.

The City of Vancouver is urging senior levels of government to increase access to treatments like Injectable Opioid Assisted Therapy.

The federal government announced that it will be giving $10 million to B.C. to help combat the opioid crisis. Although the money has yet to be allocated, Vancouver city staff are indicating that at least $8 million should be used towards immediate injectable therapy and social support for patients.

READ MORE: 102 overdose deaths in February; no deaths recorded at supervised injection sites

According to the City of Vancouver these investments could potentially save many lives and reduce long-term health care costs.