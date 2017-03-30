RCMP seize drone flown near STARS Air Ambulance as helicopter approached hospital

RCMP say a drone has been seized after it was spotted flying near the flight path of a STARS Air Ambulance helicopter as it approached the Red Deer Regional Hospital.

The incident was reported to officers just before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said they were able to locate the owner of the foldable Mavic Pro drone shortly afterward.

On March 16, federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau unveiled new restrictions to curb the number of incidents in which recreational drones have come too close to planes. The new rules are an interim measure until formal regulations are enacted, likely in June.

“Violation of drone flight rules could put lives, aircraft and property at risk, and could result in fines of up to $3,000 for recreational use or $15,000 for commercial use,” RCMP said in a Thursday news release.

RCMP are now investigating if the drone was in violation of the federal Aeronautics Act.