Fire at southeast Calgary strip mall shuts down Macleod Trail in both directions
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire at a strip mall in southeast Calgary at around 1 p.m. Saturday.
MacLeod Trail was shut down in both directions near the area due to the blaze at 42 Avenue and Macleod Trail.
EMS said several people were injured but none of them were life threatening.
No one was taken to hospital, according to EMS.
There is no word yet on where the fire started and what caused it.
More to come…
