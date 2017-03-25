Recipe: Halibut with Chorizo Ragu and Charred Broccolini

Chef Adam Perrier of Café Medina shares a recipe for halibut with chorizo ragu and charred broccolini

Ingredients

For the Halibut and Ragu

4 x 5oz pieces Halibut (with skin on)

2 dry cured chorizo, cut in small dice

75 grams castelvetrano olives

1 pint cherry tomatoes or 5-6 campari tomatoes, cut in quarters or small dice

1 shallot, minced

2 cloves garlic, sliced

2 stalks of green onion, thinly sliced





2 tbsp parsley, chopped30ml sherry vinegar30ml olive oil30ml canola oilSalt and pepper to taste

For the broccolini

2 bunches broccolini, trimmed

30ml olive oil

Zest of 1 lemon

1 clove garlic, minced

Chili flakes to taste

Salt to taste

Method

Halibut

1. Preheat your oven to 400 F. In a medium cast iron pan, bring canola oil to medium heat.

2. Season the halibut with salt and pepper.

3. Cook, skin side up to start, 2-3 min.

4. Flip and finish in the oven for 3-5 minutes depending on thickness.

Ragu

1. Bring a sauté pan to high heat. Add the cured chorizo and allow it to caramelize and release its fat. Remove from the pan, leaving the fat in the pan.

2. Reduce the heat to medium-high and return the pan to the heat. Add the shallots. Sauté quickly for 1 minute and add the tomatoes.

3. When the tomatoes begin to break down, add the garlic and deglaze with the sherry vinegar.

4. Add the olives and return the chorizo to the pan.

5. Stir in the olive oil, green onion and parsley to finish. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Broccolini

1. Preheat the broiler on your oven to high. Barbecue also works well.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients.

3. Spread on a baking sheet, without parchment. Broil for 3-5 minutes, mix and broil for another 2 minutes.

More Global BC recipes are available here