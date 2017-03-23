Smoke, flames cause ‘considerable’ damage to Kelowna home

Kelowna crews have dealt with another structure fire — the second in as many days.

The most recent happened early Thursday morning at a residence on Sutherland Avenue where smoke and flames were coming from the rear of the home.

Kelowna fire fighters say damage to the home is considerable.

There was no one home at the time.

The cause is under investigation.

On Wednesday, Kelowna fire crews dealt with a structure fire at an apartment complex under construction at the old KSS site near downtown Kelowna.

A man was pulled from the fire.

He’s being treated for severe burns.

The man has been identified by his mother as Braden Kapchinsky.

She says the 30-year-old was a sub-contractor working on the building and that it was his first day on the job.