March 22, 2017 12:26 pm

Man pulled from burning building

The man found inside the building suffered from smoke inhalation and severe burns.

A man was rushed to hospital after being found in a burning building in Kelowna Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a condo project under construction at the old KSS site in downtown Kelowna at around 7 o’clock.

While investigating the fire, crews found a man in the attic area of the structure.

The victim was put onto a stretcher and brought to an ambulance.

Officials say the man suffered severe burns to his body and he wasn’t supposed to be in the building.

His identity is not known.

RCMP are expected to release more details later today.

