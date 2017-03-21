Justin Kuijer, wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrant in death of 7-year-old stepson, arrested

A 43-year-old Ontario man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for second-degree murder in the death of his seven-year-old stepson has been arrested.

Niagara Regional Police said in a statement Tuesday evening that Justin Kuijer was arrested by OPP in Kenora, Ont., at around 6:15 ET after officers received a 911 call from a resident. Police responded and found Kuijer alone in a van. He was arrested without incident and will be returned to the Niagara Region in the coming days.

“We would like to thank the public, the media, and our law enforcement partners for their continued support over the last few days. Their efforts have led to the capture of Kuijer, and some small semblance of closure for the victims and their families,” Niagara Regional Police Det. Sgt. Brian Bleich said in the statement.



Police said Nathan Dumas was found critically injured in a home in St. Catharines, Ont., Friday morning. He was rushed to hospital, but died early Saturday.

Kuijer managed to travel just under 2,000 kilometres from St. Catharines before being arrested.

Kuijer, who is Dumas’ stepfather, was also being sought on attempted murder charges in relation to a stabbing incident at a Royal Bank branch located at 211 Martindale Rd. on Friday in which a woman was sent to hospital.

The arrest warrant was issued on Monday. Police earlier told Global News more than 100 tips were received from residents.

