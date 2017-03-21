Funeral set for slain Ontario boy, manhunt continues for suspect

A seven-year-old Ontario boy who died after being found critically injured inside a home in St. Catharines, Ont., will be laid to rest on Friday, while the manhunt for his step-father wanted in his death continues.

Niagara Regional Police said Nathan Dumas was found around 10:15 a.m. on Friday in medical distress at a home on Queeston Street in St. Catharines and transported to hospital in critical condition.

Police said he died early Saturday morning. The cause of death has not been released.

The child’s stepfather, 43-year-old Justin Kuijer, is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant in connection to his stepson’s death in which he is facing a second-degree murder charge.

An obituary posted on the Pleasantview Funeral Home & Cemetery website said Dumas was a “polite young gentleman” who “truly felt the joy of giving, never looking for anything in return.”

“Nathan was truly a kind, loving boy with a big heart, full of compassion for everyone and everything,” it read. “He was always quick to help anyone who may have been in need.”

Dumas had two other smaller siblings — a brother Austin and sister Brooklyn.

“His little brother Austin will never forget his best buddy and big brother who he looked up to immensely,” the obituary read. “Our family will make sure that Brooklyn aka ‘Rosie’ will know what an amazing big brother she had.”

Kuijer is also being sought on an attempted murder charge in relation to a stabbing incident at a Royal Bank branch located at 211 Martindale Road on Friday in which a woman was sent to hospital.

Police said the incident took place just 10 minutes after Dumas was found at a residence with critical injuries.

VIDEO: Justin Kuijer, 43, is wanted for the second-degree murder of his seven-year-old stepson, Nathan Dumas, and the attempted murder of a female bank employee. Catherine McDonald reports.

Kuijer was last seen fleeing the bank in a dark grey 2009 Pontiac Montana van with the Ontario licence plate number BYTE392.

A visitation for Dumas will be held at the Pleasantview Funeral Home at 2000 Merrittville Highway on March 23 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The funeral service will be held at the same location on Friday, March 24 from 12 to 2 p.m.

A GoFundMe online crowdfunding campaign launched on Saturday has since raised more than $19,000 of its $25,000 goal as of Tuesday morning.