Manhunt continues for Ontario man wanted for first-degree murder of stepson, 7, in St. Catharines

Niagara Regional Police are expected to issue a Canada-wide arrest warrant on Monday for a 43-year-old man wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the death of his seven-year-old stepson.

Police said Nathan Dumas was found critically injured in a home in St. Catharines, Ont., Friday morning. He was rushed to hospital, but died early Saturday. Police did not immediately reveal the cause of death.

The stepfather, identified as Justin Kuijer, is also being sought in relation to a stabbing incident at a Royal Bank branch located at 211 Martindale Road on Friday in which a woman was sent to hospital.

Kuijer was last seen fleeing the scene in a dark grey 2009 Pontiac Montana van with the Ontario licence plate number BYTE392.

Police said they are not investigating the incident as a robbery or a domestic violence matter but believe the woman was targeted. They also said the victim and Kuijer were known to each other professionally.

The woman remains in hospital in stable condition.

Niagara Regional Police Const. Philip Gavin said the Canada wide-warrant would be on charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Police called the suspect armed and dangerous. They said if members of the public see him, they should not approach him and call 911 immediately.

Kuijer was last seen wearing an orange hoodie under a brown leather coat, dark pants, a black toque, and boots, police said.

Authorities said the suspect’s vehicle also has a floral tribute sticker in relation to missing person “Ashley Simpson” on the rear driver’s back window.

A GoFundMe page launched on Saturday to help pay for the boy’s funeral costs has surpassed its $10,000 goal on Sunday.

Wanted Poster for Justin Kuijer. We R seeking a Canada Wide warrant for 1st Deg murder & Attempted Murder. See poster for details. #RBCInc pic.twitter.com/jsXTyU7MeC — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) March 19, 2017

-With files from The Canadian Press