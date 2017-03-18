7-year-old stepson of suspect wanted for attempted murder in St. Catharines bank assault dies

The seven-year-old stepson of a man wanted for attempted murder in relation to an assault at a St. Catharines bank has died in hospital.

Niagara Police said officers responded to a call at 10:16 a.m. Friday after receiving a report that a child was in medical distress at a Queenston Street property.

The child, who has been identified as seven-year-old Nathan Dumas, was transported to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Minutes after police received the medical distress call, Const. Phil Gavin said the suspect entered a Royal Bank branch on Martindale Road just before 10:30 a.m. Friday morning and assaulted a female employee with a weapon.

The man fled the scene in what is believed to be a 2009 Pontiac Montana minivan, licence plate BYTE 392.

Police said the woman was taken to hospital in serious condition, but is currently stable.

Justin Kuijer, 43, of St. Catharines, is wanted for attempted murder.

The female victim and Kuijer were known to each other professionally, police said.

Dumas is identified as Kuijer’s stepson. It is unclear if there is a connection between Dumas and the female victim. The boy’s cause of death is not being released.

Kuijer is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

With files from Rick Zamperin

Full media release below if clarification is needed.

Assault – St. Catharines Man Wanted for Attempted Murder – UPDATE 2 – March 18, 2017

UPDATE 2 March 18, 2017

UPDATE 2 March 18, 2017 After consultation with the family, NRPS detectives can now confirm that the child transported from the Queenston Street, St. Catharines residence died in the early morning hours of March 18, 2017. The child has been identified as 7 year old Nathan Dumas. He is the step son of Justin Kuijer. The exact cause of death of Nathan Dumas is not being released.

UPDATE 1 March 18, 2017

Detectives from the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) continue to investigate the incident that occurred at the RBC on Martindale Road in St. Catharines on March 17, 2017.

Justin Kuijer remains at large and is presently wanted for the offence of attempted murder in relation to the RBC incident.

The adult female victim remains in hospital in stable condition.

The NRPS are not investigating this incident as a robbery or a domestic violence matter. The victim and Kuijer were known to each other professionally.

At approximately 10:16 AM on March 17, 2017, the NRPS along with Niagara Emergency Medical Services responded to an address on Queenston Street in St. Catharines for a report of a child in medical distress. The child was subsequently transferred to hospital in critical condition. This remains under investigation.

The identity or the relationship between the child and Justin Kuijer is not being released at this time.

The circumstances that connect the Martindale Road location, the Queenston Street location and Justin Kuijer are evidentiary in nature and are part of the investigation.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the Justin Kuijer or the grey 2009 Pontiac Montana van (Ont. BYTE392) he was driving, are asked to contact the NRPS immediately.

Justin Kuijer should be considered armed and dangerous. Should a member of the public observe or know the location of Justin Kuijer, do not approach him. Call 911.

ORIGINAL RELEASE March 17, 2017

On March 17, 2017, the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) responded to a report of an assault at the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) located at 211 Martindale Road in St. Catharines. 1 District St. Catharines uniform officers arrived on scene with Niagara Emergency Medical Services (NEMS) and St. Catharines Fire Services.

The investigation by NRPS detectives has learned that 43 year old Justin Kuijer of St. Catharines entered the bank and stabbed a female employee. Kuijer then fled the scene in a 2009 Pontiac Montana van, grey in colour (Ontario Licence BYTE392).

The victim was transported from the scene by NEMS to a local hospital. She is in serious condition.

The RBC and an area of the parking lot where closed while detectives investigated. The scene has been processed by detectives from the NRPS Forensic Services Unit. The bank remains closed.

Justin Kuijer is wanted by the NRPS for the alleged offence of attempted murder.

At the time of the incident Kuijer was wearing:

– Black toque

– Brown leather waist length coat

– Dark pants

– Orange hoodie

– Boots

A second scene is being held in relation to this incident on Queenston Street in St. Catharines.

Kuijer should be considered armed and dangerous. His current location is unknown.

It is believed the victim was targeted by Kuijer.

During the course of the investigation the Emergency Department at the St. Catharines site of the Niagara Health System instituted precautionary security measures. Service at the Emergency Department has not been interrupted and it remains open as usual.

This investigation remains ongoing by detectives. Anyone with information as to the location of Kuijer or the Pontiac van is asked to call 911.